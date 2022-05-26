"WE started training in November,'' Wingham Rugby League first grade captain-coach Mitch Collins mused this week.
"Now it's the end of May and we still haven't played a game. That's a long pre-season.''
Advertisement
Collins hopes the long wait, caused by on-going rain and closed fields, will come to an end on Sunday when they play Port Macquarie Sharks.
The Tigers were drawn to play the Sharks at Port Macquarie, but this has been transferred to the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry, one of few grounds on the Mid North Coast to remain open, as the Port Stadium is closed.
Collins isn't sure whether the game will be on the front or back field at the Elliott Oval complex. And he doesn't really care.
"Forster's playing Port City there on Saturday, so I suppose they'll play on the front field. We might be on the back one, but as long as we get a game it doesn't matter where it is.''
Collins said his players remain keen for a match but he concedes the long wait caused by the Big Wet is frustrating.
"We're doing all this preparation but not getting a game,'' he said.
He expects the club's two latest signings, halfback Jarom Haines and centre Josh Griffiths to make their debuts.
Had last weekend's game against Old Bar gone ahead Haines would have been sidelined due to COVID, although Collins understands he'll be right for the Sharks.
The pair was due to train with the club last night for the first time.
Port suffered an upset loss to Wauchope last weekend when going down 14-12. However, Collins noted that the Sharks have at least played two matches this year.
"That's two more than us,'' he added.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.