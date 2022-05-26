ULTRA marathon runner Margie Lewis, 62, will tackle her biggest challenge from Saturday, June 4 when she attempts a 100km journey across the Simpson Desert.
The event will be held in the Birdsville region. Margie is currently in Burketown in North Queensland, where she'll be based while finalising her preparations before heading to Birdsville, a 17 hour trip by car.
Advertisement
"I think that will give me enough time to acclimatise to the conditions - well, I hope it does anyway,'' Margie said this week.
The event is known as the Simpson Desert Ultra and runners will negotiate a four loop course. Each loop will be 25kms starting and finishing at the race's hub.
"That works well,'' Margie explained.
"Because we can change our gear to suit the conditions.''
According to the event's website, the course will "traverse a variety of terrain including crossing sand dunes, going along the top of them, negotiating rocky gibber plains and hot footing it across clay pans, some with holes waiting to swallow your foot.''
"Sounds like fun,'' Margie laughs.
Temperatures won't be too bad during the day, she said.
"Because it's winter it'll probably only get to 25 degrees. But it could drop to as low as zero at night and that's when we'll be wearing thermals.''
There are no tracks or roads for the runners.
"There'll be markers every 40 metres for us to follow,'' Margie explained.
She's no stranger to taking on tough events over difficult courses. In 2019 she conquered the Australian Alpine Ascent, a 25km ultra that started and finished at Charlotte Pass, while she's done numerous other events of varying distances. However, she admits this will be different to anything she's done before.
"At first I was going to do the 75km event and I spoke to my coach about it. He told me to have a go and do the 100km, so that's what I'm going to do,'' Margie said.
She started training last November and has completed runs from 15kms to 75km. Here she started at Crowdy Head Surf Club and ran to Dunbogan and back, mainly along bush tracks.
"Kat Hayes, bless her, has been with me for all the longer runs,'' Margie said.
Margie just wants to finish inside the 24 hour cut off limit. She doesn't have any particular time in mind.
Advertisement
She has multiple sclerosis and has to manage the condition when she goes into long distance events.
"For that reason I don't put any extra pressure on myself to finish in a certain time,'' she said. "I want to finish and enjoy myself. There have been times in my life when I couldn't even walk, so all this is a bonus.''
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Advertisement
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.