Manning River Times

Margie Lewis to tackle Simpson Desert100km ultra run

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated May 26 2022 - 10:47pm, first published 6:00pm
On the run: Margie Lewis running somewhere near Burketown in North Queensland. She's in training for the Simpson Desert Ultra to start on Saturday, June 4.

ULTRA marathon runner Margie Lewis, 62, will tackle her biggest challenge from Saturday, June 4 when she attempts a 100km journey across the Simpson Desert.

