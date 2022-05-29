We're all striving to get back to "business as usual" after two extremely difficult years.
While progress is being made, the impacts of the pandemic persist with staff shortages, supply delays and price increases to name a few of the obstacles being felt across the community.
All of this takes a toll, and for local business owners and managers, many are experiencing "burn out" which can have a serious impact on mental health and wellbeing of the team and the business.
This has a ripple effect on our local community too.
Business owners and managers are pivotal in leading our local recovery.
"Workplace wellbeing impacts productivity and prosperity and the lives and livelihood of families and those in the community," Clinical Psychology Solutions clinical lead, Bianka Schultz Allan said.
"And that's why we're delighted to be able to provide this support locally for business owners and managers," she said.
Mental Wealth - How to increase your team's resilience is a hands-on workshop that will provide local business leaders with support and practical advice so they have more capacity to manage their team or business.
Funded by NSW Government, and presented in partnership with The Resolution Network, these workshops will increase people's ability to:
"Most of our local business owners and managers have had minimal training on the "people management" side of business," The Resolution Network director, Megan Lewis said.
"They are experts in their industry or profession and they've done an amazing job at keeping business open over the last two years," she said.
"These workshops are about growing their capability and confidence to navigate and lead change and support their team as we continue to adapt to the impacts of COVID and other natural disasters."
Mental Wealth - How to increase your team's resilience aims to provide information, strategies and skills practice and connection to build the capability of team leaders to lead and coach their staff.
Workshops will be held at Taree Universities Campus from 9.30-11.30am, June 8 and Club Forster, from 9.30-11.30am on June 9. Tickets cost $25.
Seats are limited. Register today at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/how-to-increase-your-teams-resilience-taree-forster-workshops-tickets-321888044807
