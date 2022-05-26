Manning River Times

Golden anniversary for Harrington Senior Citizens Association

May 26 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Club Harrington was a sea of yellow on Tuesday, May 25 as the Harrington Senior Citizens Association celebrated their 50th birthday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.