Golden anniversary for Harrington Senior Citizens Association

Club Harrington was a sea of yellow on Tuesday, May 25 as the Harrington Senior Citizens Association celebrated their 50th birthday.
Even the celebratory cake, made by member Val Richards, was decorated in the 'golden anniversary' theme.
Advertisement
Harrington Senior Citizens' current president, Julie Williams organised the event, and laid out photos and memorabilia of the group's history for the guests to view.
Sixty-six members gathered for the celebration, with one of the foundation members of the group, Clare Brown, (now aged 92 years old) present.
"She was telling some good stories (at the function) about it!" Julie said.
A sit down meal was prepared for the event by Club Harrington.
"Christian, the head chef, did a wonderful job on the food.
"After that I found the energy somewhere to give them 16 games of Hoy!" Julie said.
Everybody present was given a gift to mark the occasion.
The Harrington Senior Citizens Association meets on the first Monday of every month at Harrington Memorial Hall at 10am. Cost is $5 to join and $5 for monthly meeting with morning tea included. They usually have a guest speaker at each meeting.
New members are always welcome.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.