Weekend road closure in Cundletown

Main Street, Cundletown will be closed between King Street and Queen Street this weekend, from 7am Saturday, May 28 to approximately 6pm on Sunday, May 29, weather permitting.
The works will take place during the day only and a detour will be in place.
MidCoast Council will be reconstructing road pavement, as part of a larger roadwork project to improve Main Street.
Council asks that residents please remove any cars, trailers, boats or other vehicles between King and Queen Streets. There will be limited access to properties throughout the weekend. If you need to use your vehicle, council advises that you plan ahead and park outside the closed area.
"Please drive with extra care. Pay close attention to traffic control measures and directions from the road crew," a council spokesperson said.
"The team thanks you for your patience as we carry out these important improvement works."
For more information on this project visit Road works on Main Street, Cundletown - MidCoast Council (nsw.gov.au).
