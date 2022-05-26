Manning River Times

Weekend road closure in Cundletown

May 26 2022 - 4:00am
Weekend road closure in Cundletown

Main Street, Cundletown will be closed between King Street and Queen Street this weekend, from 7am Saturday, May 28 to approximately 6pm on Sunday, May 29, weather permitting.

