Tinonee Topics: Roads the topic of conversation at meeting

Nine locals availed themselves of the opportunity to speak with MidCoast councillors and staff on problems that they had at the Community Conversation evening held at the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall last Thursday evening.
Mayor Claire Pontin, headed the nine representatives from council and staff.
High on the topics put forward was the road conditions in and around the district and we all realise that the weather has played a major part in the conditions that are frustrating drivers such as the ever growing number of potholes. The only way to get things done is to report them to council.
Road accident
After attending the council conversation meeting which concluded around 8.20pm I arrived home to be greeted by flashing red and blue lights on the corner of Peveril and Claxton Street where two vehicles had collided head on. Tinonee Rural Fire Brigade members where on hand hosing down the fuel on the streets and two tilt tray trucks were loaded up with the cars.
I'm not sure if anyone was seriously injured as the police and ambulance were not present when I drove into my driveway, maybe they had already been and gone.
Having lived for 48 years in Tinonee I often shake my head at the speed some drivers proceed down/up Claxton Street and it was an accident waiting to happen.
Elections
I hope everyone remembered to vote last Saturday. Results have been announced and we have a new government. Hopefully all candidates will have their road signs removed ASAP and we can move on.
Visit to Gloucester
I recently had my car serviced and hubby John decided on Monday we would go for a drive to see how it was running. We ended up on the Pacific Highway headed to Gloucester through Nabiac and Krambach arriving at Gloucester in time for a quick snack at the Gloucester Soldiers Club.
It has been a while since we have been over that way and everything was looking good for the farmers and home gardeners with lots of greenery showing. There were a few light showers over and back and we had to watch the potholes along the way on some of the stretches of road.
Tinonee Friendship Group
Just a reminder if you are new to the village and in the senior's age range, there is a group - Tinonee Friendship Group - which meets on the first Wednesday of the month from 10am-12noon approximately - for those over 55.
A small charge is made to cover incidentals, such as morning tea, rent, and outings. For further details please contact coordinator Judy Cluss on 6553 1450.
