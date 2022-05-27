Manning River Times

Welcome to the world, Imogen Jane

May 27 2022 - 5:00am
Imogen was born at Manning Base Hospital on April 22.

Tyler and Emily Summerville of Taree are proud to announce the birth of their first child, daughter Imogen Jane.

