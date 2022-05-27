Welcome to the world, Imogen Jane

Tyler and Emily Summerville of Taree are proud to announce the birth of their first child, daughter Imogen Jane.
Imogen was born at Manning Base Hospital on April 22, 2022, weighing 2.99 kilos.
Proud grandparents are Tony and Rebecca Wilde of Taree and Kim (and the late Frank) Summerville of Taree.
Great grandparents are Coral Thompson of Taree and Joyce Tindall of West Wallsend.
