WIINGHAM Rugby League Club won't be able to play at the Wingham Sporting Complex for at least a fortnight... and that's if there isn't any further rain.
Club treasurer Craig Martin said the Tigers are already looking to shift Sunday's game against Port Sharks.
Advertisement
"The ground's waterlogged,'' he said of the complex playing surface
"We've contacted the Sharks to see if we can play Sunday's game up there.
"The problem is that Port City plays at the regional stadium on Saturday and apparently the Port council doesn't want matches played there on both days of the weekend.''
He explained that if playing at Port isn't an option the club will see if the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry is available as the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks are due to play at Port Macquarie this weekend.
"Either that or we will see if the Taree Rugby Park is okay,'' he added.
The Tigers originally shifted last weekend's game against Old Bar to the rugby park. However, Manning Ratz Rugby Union president Steve Rees contacted the Tigers on Sunday morning to say the ground had been closed due to heavy overnight rain.
Mr Martin then contacted Forster-Tuncurry and officials conducted a ground inspection at the Elliot Oval before informing Wingham that the ground was too wet.
Two matches went ahead last weekend, with Forster-Tuncurry thumping Taree City in heavy conditions at the Jack Neal Oval while Wauchope upset Port Sharks at Port Macquarie. Macleay Mustangs were due to meet Port City at Kempsey on Sunday, however, this was called off on Sunday.
The Mustangs posted on their Facebook page on Saturday indicating matches would go ahead. However a decision was made on Sunday to call the games off
"Player welfare is our number one priority, and officials weren't willing to risk any more injuries to players,'' the club posted. .
"Verge Street (Kempsey) are also council owned and it was our duty of care to cancel the remaining games.''
Wingham, Old Bar and Port City have yet to play a game this year.
As reported in Friday's Times, Group Three has called a meeting of the general committee to discuss the fate of games that were postponed from the weekend of May 14 and 15 and other alternatives for the competition should the prolonged spell of wet weather continue.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.