Hub Market stallholders and market goers praise Wingham location

The move to Wingham Showground for the Hub Markets, originally held at Taree Showground, proved popular for all involved at the first market in Wingham on Saturday, May 21.
The new undercover multipurpose arena, which replaced the old cowsheds, was the perfect venue, keeping stallholders and market goers dry on a rainy day.
"That worked out brilliant. The stallholders loved it. We were able to set it up in such a way that stallholders had good area to work with themselves for their displays, but also a good area for walkways for the public to be able to move around without feeling that they were crammed in," Damien Watters of Manning River Lions Club said.
Damien said numbers were up on both stallholders and market goers on the day.
"Hopefully, that's not a case of just a one off where people come out just to see what it's all like and if it is any different," Damien said.
"Hopefully, the momentum will build."
Although the ground was muddy outside around the venue (Wingham Beef Week had been held there that week) and the rain pelted down around, comments received were overwhelming positive.
"Some of the feedback we've had was that it was a lot better vibe."
The Wingham Rotary Bookshed also opened it's doors for the first time while the markets were on, and the Rotary team were very happy with the result.
"We had people coming through all the time, which was amazing, considering the wetter weather. it went well, nearly everybody made favorable comments about it," Ron Hindmarsh of Wingham Rotary Club said.
The Wingham Bookshed now has a permanent home in the old wool shed at Wingham Showground, and Rotary members are busy tarting it up with paint and new shelving.
Ron and other Wingham Rotary members went to Taree Showground to help the Taree North Rotary Club, who also opened their bookshed, as is their usual practise on the third Saturday of each month.
Ron was pleased to report the move of the Hub Markets to Wingham hadn't drastically affected the Taree Bookshed.
"There was a steady stream (of people) through there and also a number of people bringing in books for them as well," Ron said.
