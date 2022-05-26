Manning River Times

Hub Market stallholders and market goers praise Wingham location

May 26 2022 - 7:00am
The move to Wingham Showground for the Hub Markets, originally held at Taree Showground, proved popular for all involved at the first market in Wingham on Saturday, May 21.

