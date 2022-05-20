Lela turns 102 years old

Lela McKay celebrated her 102nd birthday at Storm Village on May 5, 2022.
Lela was born on the May 5, 1920 at Gleniffer, near Belligen.
She is the last surviving child in a family of nine.
Lela remembers having a very happy childhood.
She later moved to Dorrigo where she met Alex McKay . They married in Dorrigo on the July 16, 1940. Lela stated that she couldn't afford a wedding or reception dress so the couple got married in their good clothes.
Lela remembers living on the farm on Harrington Road in Coopernook, where the family lived for 50 years.
She loved farming and growing vegetables - she is very happy to give advice on growing vegetables, the staff at Storm Village say.
After her husband passed away, Lela moved to Chatham to live for another 19 years.
As her health failed she then moved to Storm Village to live.
Lela loves to have someone to talk to and loves the company.
Lela and Alex had three children - Jean, Marie and Neil.
Lela has seven grand children, 17 great grand children and two great great grandchildren.
