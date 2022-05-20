Manning River Times

Lela turns 102 years old

May 20 2022 - 8:00am
Lela McKay with daughter Jean Saxby, and son Neil McKay. Photo: Scott Calvin

Lela McKay celebrated her 102nd birthday at Storm Village on May 5, 2022.

