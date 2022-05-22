Manning River Times

Ray and Valerie Taylor of Storm Village, Taree celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

May 22 2022 - 6:00pm
Ray and Valerie Taylor celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at Storm Village in Taree. Photo: Scott Calvin

Storm Village residents Raymond and Valerie Rock celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family, other residents and staff on Monday, May 16, 2022.

