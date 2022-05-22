Storm Village residents Raymond and Valerie Rock celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family, other residents and staff on Monday, May 16, 2022.
Raymond met Valerie (who's surname was then Rock) while growing up in the neighbouring suburbs of Lakemba and Belmore In Sydney.
Advertisement
They dated for several years before marrying on the May 16, 1952 at Campsie with a reception at the Rock family home in Belmore.
Ray and Val travelled by train to Nambucca Heads for their honeymoon and the following year they made the move to Wallerawang, where Ray worked on the railway at Lithgow Locomotive Maintenance Depot, going on to become a first class driver.
Val and Ray raised two daughters and two sons .
Once the children were at school Val became a taxi driver and was also secretary of the Lithgow Pony Club.
Ray and Val enjoyed many happy times at their holiday spot at Wisemans Ferry before travelling extensively throughout the country by rail and in their caravan.
After retirement they decided to move to Nambucca Heads where they enjoyed fishing, the beaches, bowls and social outings as well as continuing their caravan trips.
Their family grew to include 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Earlier this year Ray and Val made the decision to move from Nambucca Heads to Storm Village in Taree.
WHILE YOU'RE WITH US:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.