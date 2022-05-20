Manning River Times

Peter Wood guest on this week's On the Bench

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated May 20 2022 - 3:58am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On the Bench guest Peter Wood flanked by Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge.

PETER Wood, the assistant coach of the Country under 16 representative rugby league team was the guest on this week's On the Bench.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.