PETER Wood, the assistant coach of the Country under 16 representative rugby league team was the guest on this week's On the Bench.
Wood was also coach of the North Coast Bulldogs under 16s in this year's Country Championships.
Country led City 12-10 at halftime but Wood admitted they made too many mistakes in the second half and were eventually beaten 38-12. Despite the score, Wood said it was a great experience and he hopes to be in line for a similar role in 2023. Regular On the Bench commentator Gary Bridge recalled the days when he was also a coach of the Country 16s.
Problems facing Group Three with continued wet weather and closed fields were also discussed, with only two matches from a possible eight played so far this year. Wingham's two major signings also rated a mention.
All this and more will be on this week's On the Bench with Gary Bridge, Mick McDonald and Peter Wood on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm today.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
