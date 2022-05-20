Historic cars gathered in Taree's River Street, near Fotheringham Park, to mark the 16th National Historic Motoring Heritage Day on Sunday, May 15.
Organised by Taree Antique and Classic Car Club, which was formed in 2020, the display attracted many onlookers.
On show were several Morgans, which are hand-built English cars. Among those were a Morgan Aero, of which there are about five in Australia, and the Morgan Plus 8 traditional sports car, of which there are only two in Australia, as well as the vintage three-wheeler Morgan from the 1930s.
Gary Cox, a member of the local Taree Antique and Classic Car Club, had on show his 1981 DeLorean DMC 12, winner of the Council of Heritage Motor Clubs NSW Concours d'Elegance 2022. The DeLorean was made famous by the Back to the Future movies.
Another popular exhibit vehicle will be a 1929 Stutz Black Hawk, which was restored by car club president Trevor Hudson.
National Historic Motoring Heritage Day, a day celebrated annually on the third Sunday of May is an initiative of the Australian Historic Motoring Federation and is supported by heritage and historic motoring clubs throughout Australia.
