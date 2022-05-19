Manning River Times

Camden Haven's Janet Cohen 'relieved' as NSW legalises voluntary assisted dying

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 19 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 11:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camden Haven resident Janet Cohen (right) with her partner Glenn Brewer. Photo: Supplied

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.