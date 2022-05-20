Manning River Times

Nominations for the 2022 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards are open

May 20 2022 - 2:00am
Shining a light on volunteers

The call is out for people from our region to nominate outstanding volunteers for the 2022 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards.

