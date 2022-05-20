Shining a light on volunteers

The call is out for people from our region to nominate outstanding volunteers for the 2022 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards.
"The awards coincide with National Volunteer Week, themed Better Together which highlights the selfless contribution volunteers make to keep communities strong and united," Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said.
Advertisement
The NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards, now in their 16th year, are run by the Centre for Volunteering.
Volunteers can be nominated for one of eight categories, including:
Nominations close on June 17, 2022 at 5pm.
To nominate a volunteer visit: https://www.volunteering.com.au/volunteer-awards.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.