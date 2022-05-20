My Shout: Pondering what to do in retirement

RETIREMENT. The R Word.
Exactly what are we going to do in retirement?
We've been pondering repeatedly in recent times. Actually, in very recent times, for we feel our position at this establishment is fast coming to a full stop. We hope we have one more footy season left and maybe one final hurrah at the Taree Cup before we set off on the last chapter, which is all a bit depressing really, but we have to face facts.
Now, at this stage we don't have a firm date in mind as to when we will file our last story. Actually, we did have, but that plan's been thrown into the sin bin due to recent events that we shan't go into in this space.
Once upon a time, or so we've been reliably informed, many journalists would write, or at least try to write a book upon retirement. It's a novel idea (see what we did there), but not for this correspondent.
Most weeks we struggle to put this piece together so we can't see us knowing enough words to pen a book. So as far as books are concerned, we'll stick to reading and not writing.
There's travel we suppose. Why, next year we're heading all the way over to Kalgoorlie to go to the races.
We did a bit of travelling back 200 years ago when we were young. And the only place we really wanted to go to was the Oktoberfest in Munich. We managed to get there twice in our mid-20s, so everything's been a bit anti-climatic since.
And we certainly won't be heading back to Munich anytime soon as from experience Oktoberfest is a playground for the young.
Maybe we could take up professional punting. Truth be known we're not much of a punter. Just ask Diver Wright for verification. So we would have much to learn. Then again, time won't be an issue, so maybe we should start studying Best Bets.
Gardening? No, we won't be gardening. We pay people to do our gardening, although we suppose money could be a little tight when we're no longer in full-time employment, or any employment for that matter.
We just watched a MidCoast Council video extolling the positives of volunteering. It seems to us that volunteering involves a lot of work for which the volunteer doesn't get paid. That seems just a little bit pointless.
So, apart from parkrun, we won't be doing any volunteering for council. Unless the pay rate improves. And exactly what would we volunteer to do?
We guess we'll still watch local footy. It'll be a bit strange, going to a game and not having to write a report about it afterwards. That'll be a new experience and one we'll probably savour. We might even get the opportunity to watch the Roosters in action every now and then.
We suppose we'll figure it out. We'll certainly have plenty of time to ponder our options.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
