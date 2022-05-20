Manning River Times

Good snapper landed from northern grounds in an otherwise quiet week

By Ian Pereira
May 20 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tailor to 2kgs have been caught from the rocks at Crowdy and Diamond Head on lures.

IT has been another week of average fishing results in the Manning. Outside fishers have been catching good snapper from the northern grounds but not many other bottom species.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.