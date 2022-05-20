IT has been another week of average fishing results in the Manning. Outside fishers have been catching good snapper from the northern grounds but not many other bottom species.
Mac tuna are still to be caught on the troll or with live baits and some legal mahi mahi have come from the waver rider.
Small chopper tailor are being caught from Crowdy and Harrington beaches on pilchards while dart are taking worms and pippies in the shallow gutters.
Best tailor are being caught from the rocks at Crowdy and Diamond Head on lures and some fish are up to 2kgs.
It is the same old story in the estuary.
Some flathead, bream and luderick are being caught around the walls at Harrington and Manning Point while there are heaps of undersized bream and the best fish are being caught at night on yabbies and mullet pieces.
Up-river is the place to go for flathead. There have been some winds from the north east over the past week so the beaches should form up soon.
