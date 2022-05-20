Taree City hoping to end frustrating wait by getting a game

TAREE City's only win in last season's Group Three Rugby League season came on a sodden night against Forster-Tuncurry at the Jack Neal Oval.
The Bulls managed to hold off the fast finishing Hawks to claim the two points in what were difficult conditions, with steady rain falling for the duration of the encounter.
Advertisement
Taree and Forster are both hoping the rain holds off this weekend when they meet for the first time since then at the Jack Neal Oval tomorrow afternoon. There'll be a later-than-usual start for first grade, with the kickoff at 4.30.
Taree City coach Trae Clark said what happened in 2021 will have no bearing on tomorrow's result.
"The Hawks have upgraded a fair bit apparently and I have six new boys here,'' he said.
This will also be Taree's first game for the year following two postponements. The Hawks have had one hit-out, a impressive 46-10 result over Wauchope a fortnight ago.
Clark said the Bulls trained at the Neal Oval this week and while the surface is wet in parts, he is confident the game will go ahead.
"It's just good to get on a field for training. We're all getting sick of road runs and that stuff,'' he added.
Clark said the Bulls have picked up a lock, Dom Fioreza, who previously played with Parkes Spacemen in Group 11 and Central Charlestown in Newcastle.
RELATED: New look Bulls fear no one
Clark said the Bulls had a strong roll-up at training on Tuesday night but said the weather delays are frustrating. Forster should be close to full strength.
Meanwhile Taree's Peter Wood will definitely be seeking a coaching position with a Country rugby league representative side in 2023.
Wood was assistant coach with the Country under 16s last weekend for the clash against City at Manly.
He described it as a 'brilliant experience.'
'It's certainly ignited the fire and made me more hungry,'' Wood said.
"If I get a phone call asking if I'm interested again I'll certainly say yes. I'll also be applying to coach the North Coast under 16s again.''
Wood said Country led a powerful City 16s 12-10 at halftime. However, the bigger City side overpowered the Country outfit in the second half, winning 36-12.
"We gave them way too much possession in the second half,'' Wood said.
Advertisement
"You can't do that to a team as good a City and expect to win.''
Wood pointed out that all the City players are involved in NRL club systems through either Harold Matthews or SG Ball teams.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.