Around 80 women enjoyed morning tea and a fashion show outside in the sun at the Manning Regional Art Gallery on Thursday, May 19.
The event, organised by the Taree Quota Club, was the club's annual Biggest Morning Tea to raise funds for the Cancer Council.
Quota ladies modelled winter fashions from Dan's Frock Salon on the back deck, followed by morning tea, again cooked and provided by members of Quota.
Funds raised via Australia's Biggest Morning Tea events go toward cancer research, prevention campaigns, and practical support for people living with cancer.
Last year 20,030 morning tea hosts right around Australia raised more than $10.6 million for people impacted by cancer.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
