Manning Cycle Club Time Trial Championship draws riders from around the State

By Mick McDonald
May 20 2022 - 2:00am
Riders negotiate the Manning Point course during last year's time trial championships. Racing will be at Nabiac and Coolongolook this weekend.

COMPETITORS from throughout NSW and the ACT will contest Manning Valley Cycle Club's two day time trial championships starting at Glen Ora Road near Nabiac tomorrow.

