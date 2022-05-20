COMPETITORS from throughout NSW and the ACT will contest Manning Valley Cycle Club's two day time trial championships starting at Glen Ora Road near Nabiac tomorrow.
Competition will continue on Sunday at Willina Road near Coolongolook.
This is the second time the club has conducted the championships and Manning CC spokesman Ivor Thomas confirmed entries are slightly down on last year's figure of 144, although they were still coming in steadily when he spoke to the Times.
"We'll probably look at a different weekend in 2023, because this weekend we clash with the NSW club triathlon championship at Forster on Saturday,'' he explained.
However, he said the club is generally happy with the turnout, with a strong contingent of riders from city clubs nominating.
The Glen Ora track will be in use for the first time in this event, with the club being based at roads around the Manning Point area in 2021.
Mr Thomas previously explained that the current dangerous condition of the roads at Manning Point this year forced the club to look for a different venue.
He expects times will be fast at Nabiac tomorrow while the hills at Coolongolook will be a test for cyclists on Sunday.
Racing will start from 8.30 on both days.
