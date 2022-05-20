Manning River Times

Senior Student Support Group to begin in Taree

May 20 2022 - 5:00am
The Senior Student Support Group in Taree will target students who are wanting to improve their mental health and wellbeing, and those who may be feeling overwhelmed, unmotivated or anxious. Photo: Shutterstock

A project to support the mental health of senior school students in the Taree area is one of five successful projects in NSW under the Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery initiative, it was announced on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

