Senior Student Support Group to begin in Taree

A project to support the mental health of senior school students in the Taree area is one of five successful projects in NSW under the Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery initiative, it was announced on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
The Senior Student Support Group project was granted $16,740 through the initiative, specifically for being in a storm and flood affected area.
Advertisement
A team of clinical specialists and the welfare officers at local high schools will meet weekly with senior students in terms three and four of 2022.
The support group will target students who are wanting to improve their mental health and wellbeing, and those who may be feeling overwhelmed, unmotivated or anxious.
The funding program is administered by the Office for Regional Youth and is made up of large grants between $10,000 and $50,000, and small grants of up to $10,000.
The NSW Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin said the types of projects funded by larger grants include things like community events, peer support groups, and cultural connection or partnership programs, while smaller grants fund initiatives like sporting programs and barbecues.
Applications for both larger and smaller grant projects are open now and close on December 31, 2022, or when funding is fully allocated.
For more information and eligibility guidelines, visit nsw.gov.au/YouthWellbeing.
The Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative is funded through the NSW COVID-19 Economic Recovery Initiative and the co-funded NSW and federal governments' Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.