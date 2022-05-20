The Lansdowne Community Hall Land Manager will have a barbecue stall and a pre-loved items stall at the hall on election day, Saturday, May 21.
The hall is Lansdowne's polling place so come along order your sausage sandwich or egg and bacon roll on your way in to vote and it will be ready for you when you have finished voting.
You can check out our stall as well. You never know you could find a nice little treasure. Ron will have the barbecue on from 8am until 2pm.
Coopernook Op Shop is open from 9am to 2pm every Wednesday, Thursday and every first and second Saturday of the month.
You can shop for winter essentials in clothing for adults and children. They also have a broad selection of kitchenware, glassware, toys, books and lots more.
They are located at 4 Petrie Street, Coopernook. Why not pop in and have a look around, you may be surprised at what you might find. The lovely ladies who volunteer at the op shop will be happy to assist you.
Lansdowne football club women's team will play at Pacific Palms tonight Friday, May 20 and the men's team plays at Pacific Palms tomorrow Saturday, May 21. Last week's games were not played due the Lansdowne Oval grounds being too wet to play on.
A reminder that the Upper Lansdowne Social Craft Group will be hosting their annual Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea next Thursday, May 26 at the Upper Lansdowne Memorial Hall from 10am to noon.
The entry cost will be $5 to cover your morning tea and tea/coffee. You will be able to buy your mug for an endless cuppa.
There will be a raffle for multiple prizes, trash, and treasure tables, guessing competitions and an auction for each of eleven donated quilts plus a chance to catch up with old friends and make new ones.
The group look forward to seeing a sizeable number of people at their Biggest Morning Tea. They are hopeful of raising enough funds to donate to the cancer foundation and making this event the best one ever.
Another reminder that Lansdowne lady Val Archer will be hosting a Biggest Morning Tea at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Friday, May 27 and is inviting everyone to attend and raise funds for this very worthwhile cause and support those impacted by cancer.
The morning will commence at 11am. Please bring along a plate to share for morning tea. Entry is $10.
Donation per person which covers endless cups of tea and coffee, lucky door prizes, lots of fun games with good prizes such as craft items and plants and more to win. It will be a fun time so please come along. RSVP by Thursday, May 26 please (optional) phone 0457 190 770.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club held their fishing club pairs bowls last weekend with 11 teams competing. They played four one-hour games with everyone enjoying the friendly game of bowls.
It came down to a three end play off to decide the winners.
Winners were Greg Stanford and Mitch O'Neill
Runners up were Ray Minett and Ellen Holley.
The next fishing club outing will be held on June 4 and 5.
Their monthly meeting is on the Saturday evening, May 21 following the raffles at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club.
The country music day held last Sunday at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club attracted a good crowd of around 50 people having an enjoyable day of not only country music but also some 70s rock.
There were 14 walk-up artists taking the stage to provide the day's entertainment.
Organiser Jennie would like to thank everyone for their support and would like to see them back on June 26 for the next show.
A big happy birthday to Lansdowne lady Daphne Bartlett who celebrated her 90th birthday last Monday.
The Upper Lansdowne Hall committee will present its next evening of entertainment with The Southern Hold tomorrow Saturday, May 21 commencing at 3pm. This concert will be held outside on the grass if weather permits.
The Southern Hold will be supported by Galleri, a five-piece indie band from Forster/Tuncurry way.
You are welcomed to take along your own nibbles and drinks but there will be tasty, home-made cakes, gourmet rolls, tea, and coffee available to purchase.
To book, go to tickets@upperlansdownehall.org.au or phone Rita on 02 5591 6017.
