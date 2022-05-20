Manning River Times

Lansdowne valley news

By Margaret Haddon
May 20 2022 - 12:00am
Voting in Saturday's federal election will take place at Lansdpwne Hall.

The Lansdowne Community Hall Land Manager will have a barbecue stall and a pre-loved items stall at the hall on election day, Saturday, May 21.

