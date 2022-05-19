Manning River Times

Wingham Tigers sign a quality halfback and centre

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 19 2022 - 10:00pm
Centre Josh Griffiths will play for the Wingham Tigers this season. Photo Cessnock Advertiser.

A DISPUTE between Newcastle Coalfields clubs Cessnock and Kurri Kurri has resulted in Wingham picking up a top line halfback and centre for the Group Three Rugby League season.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

