A DISPUTE between Newcastle Coalfields clubs Cessnock and Kurri Kurri has resulted in Wingham picking up a top line halfback and centre for the Group Three Rugby League season.
Halfback Jarom Haines and centre Josh Griffiths are both expected to debut for the Tigers in Sunday's game against Old Bar at Wingham.
According to the Cessnock Advertiser, the Newcastle Rugby League ruled that Haines and Griffiths had signed with Kurri before linking with Cessnock for this year. The league decided that the original contracts signed by Haines and Griffiths would be honoured and they had to turn out with Kurri in 2022 if they played rugby league. There had been some speculation that they might switch to rugby for this season.
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins was contacted by a mate in Newcastle who explained the situation. Collins knows Haines, spoke to him and the result is that Haines and Griffiths will be wearing the Tigers' jumper this year.
Yesterday the Tigers were hoping the necessary paperwork would be in place to clear the way for the pair to meet the Pirates.
"This is massive for us,'' Collins said.
He described them both as 'quality players'. They'll both train once a week with Wingham and were expected at last night's session.
Collins said for this week at least Haines will play fullback, but assured he'll move into the halves soon enough.
Haines is a Moree junior who moved to Newcastle in 2016. In 2019 he represented NSW Pioneers after playing for Newcastle in the Country Championships.
Collins admitted previously that inexperience in the backline, particularly the halves, was a concern. His original halves pairing, Nash Atkins and Harry Lewis have potential but both have limited first grade experience.
"Signing Jarom and Joss is exactly what we want,'' Collins said.
"I was thinking that we'd be a definite top five side this year. With these two I'm confident we can get into the top three.''
Collins added that the sporting complex is 'a bit damp in one corner,' following last weekend's rain but he added the surface should be right for Sunday.
"I hope so. At this rate we'll still be playing in October if we don't get started soon,'' he added.
Sunday will also be Wingham Old Boys day.
"People just want to see some footy,'' Wingham treasurer Craig Martin said.
"We should pack the joint out on Sunday.''
Port Regional Stadium will be the scheduled venue for Saturday's game between Port Sharks and Wauchope while Macleay Valley will host Port City on Sunday in the two northern games this weekend.
The Sharks were winners, the Blues losers in the first round while the Mustangs and Breakers will be playing their first games for the year.
#Country under 16 assistant coach Peter Wood will be the guest on this week's On the Bench segment on the Times Facebook page from 4pm today.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
