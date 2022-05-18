Manning River Times

Watch AJ Elfalak reunite with his SES rescuer Gregory 'Bluey' Chalmers who found him after disappearance from Putty property

May 18 2022 - 5:00am
A boy who went missing for three days from his family's Upper Hunter property has been reunited with his rescuer in celebration of a day for emergency volunteers.

