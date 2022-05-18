Manning River Times
A community event focused on professional careers information

May 18 2022 - 6:00am
As a response to COVID style restrictions and a genuine desire to involve community, the 2022 Lower North Coast Careers Expo will move beyond the school environment to become CareerQuip.

