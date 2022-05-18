A community event focused on professional careers information

As a response to COVID style restrictions and a genuine desire to involve community, the 2022 Lower North Coast Careers Expo will move beyond the school environment to become CareerQuip.
The event will take place in and around Taree's RiverStage precinct, Queen Elizabeth Park, Taree Universities Campus and the old Greater Taree Council building on the corner of River and Pulteney Street on Thursday, July 28.
"The upscaling of the event allows all community members, not just high school students, access to professional careers information or to seek out new opportunities in skills shortage areas from a plethora of providers," Glen Bowman, careers advisor at Taree High School said.
The all day event is timed to assist as many people as possible to access the expo starting from 8am for pre-work visits with the day extending through to 4pm.
"We are only just starting to advertise for exhibitors now and hope to attract 100 registrations to fill the space from the old council building through to the RiverStage with a range of vibrant options for local students and their parents to experience and explore career opportunities," said Donna Ballard, CEO of Taree Universities Campus.
More than 40 exhibitors have already registered attendance; these range from the regional and metro universities, the Sydney Flight School, School of Hotel Management, Defence Force Academy, and 10 local employers.
Schools from the Camden Haven to Gloucester to Bulahdelah will bus in high school students, with organisers expecting 1500-2000 students to visit at staggered times across the day.
We want to help local business to find staff to meet their skills gaps.- Donna Ballard, CEO Taree Universities Campus
"The more interactive an exhibitor's stand can be, the better. We want people to feel engaged in what is available to them in their future career, so we encourage exhibitors to bring along portable equipment with them to really show and display what they do, and to include the students in that experience," Erin Saunders, Taree University Centre coordinator for UNE said.
"We can provide marquees if businesses need one, and we would like coffee vans and food vans to come along too," Mr Bowman said.
Recognising that not all business owners can be away from their business for the whole day, organisers are contemplating setting up a marquee for those businesses to book an hour or two and still be involved.
"We want to help local business to find staff to meet their skills gaps," Mrs Ballard said.
Those interested in registering for an exhibition space are encouraged to book by Friday, June 10 at careerquip.com.au.
