Paris Ramsay is challenging stereotypes and broadening her horizons undertaking a Certificate III in Carpentry at TAFE.
The Forster local said she couldn't be happier turning up to work every day at P L McKinnon Building and getting her hands dirty.
During National Careers Week, which began Monday, May 16 and extends through to this Sunday, May 22, young men and women considering a professional pivot are encouraged to look to TAFE NSW to challenge stereotypes and follow their passions.
Careers Week was dedicated to raising aspirations, challenging stereotypes and broadening horizons about careers.
"I'm so glad I took the leap and studied an untraditional career path," Paris said.
"Every day is different and the variety of projects I get to work on makes each day really interesting," she said.
"My teachers at TAFE NSW are really supportive and encouraging.
"People don't seem to expect a female arriving at a job but with so many other women now working in the industry in the area, I hope we'll be changing people's idea of what it means to be a tradie.
"It's such a rewarding career, I knew I wanted to do physical work and didn't want to be in an office.
"TAFE NSW gave me the direction and the qualifications I need to realise my dream of becoming a plumber."
It comes as new research reveals women comprise only two per cent of workers in construction.
TAFE NSW provides women with pathways into a range of construction trades and already boasts a comparatively higher proportion of female enrolments in construction courses at nine per cent.
To find out more about the range of building and construction courses at TAFE NSW visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601.
