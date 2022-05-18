On Saturday, Rochelle Payton and Kerrie Norris held their first donation drive for Hope in a Suitcase at the Manning River Sailing Club in Taree.
"We were moved by the generous donations of new items that were purchased and by the response received on the day and prior." Rochelle said.
"We received donations of suitcases packed with love and items for a child ready to go."
Oher new items received were suitcases (to be packed), clothes, toiletries, toys/soft toys, books, pencils, pencil cases, nappies, socks, underwear, hair ties, brushes, towels, blankets and more.
"We were donated some beautiful handmade blankets," Rochelle said.
"Those who could not make it Saturday have also donated at out drop off locations. We are still in the process of collecting these items and we know that people are still dropping off items."
Kerrie and Rochelle still need donations of some items to make sure they have enough when needed, such as baby bottles, dummies, nappies, wipes, winter clothing and pyjamas (all sizes), and teen clothing.
"All other items are also needed and appreciated, but we really need some warmer stuff for these colder months," Rochelle said.
"We would like to see our community donate items throughout the year when they are able.
"Unfortunately, there will be a need for more suitcases beyond what we were greatly gifted."
Donations (new items only) can be received at Hope in a Suitcase drop off locations at Hair on Harrington in Harrington, Diamond Beauty Cosmetic Clinic in Old Bar, Ashlea Road Boutique in Wingham, and Bec's Beautiful People Hair and Beauty Salon in the River Arcade, Taree.
Donations of money can be gifted online at hopeinasuitcase.com.au.
For local inquiries about how to help email Kerrie on kerrienorris@outlook.com.
