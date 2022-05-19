Major upgrade for Forster's Pelican Walk

Manning River Times

MidCoast Council will upgrade Forster's Pelican Boardwalk on the Wallis Lake foreshore

May 19 2022 - 11:00pm
The ageing Pelican Boardwalk along the Wallis Lake foreshore at Forster will undergo a major overhaul later this month.

