Major upgrade for Forster's Pelican Walk

The ageing Pelican Boardwalk along the Wallis Lake foreshore at Forster will undergo a major overhaul later this month.
Depending on the weather, the project is scheduled to begin next Monday, May 23 and will be undertaken over two stages.
Each stage will take about two weeks to complete.
A section of the boardwalk will be closed to the public during each stage of works.
The Pelican Boardwalk forms part of the scenic Forster Tuncurry Foreshore Walk.
The existing timber work on the boardwalk is deteriorating with age.
A new longer lasting fibre-reinforced product (Envirowalk Grate sheet decking) will replace the aged timber decking.
"The Pelican Boardwalk is the perfect place to take a stroll and enjoy the magnificent views of Wallis Lake," MidCoast Council community spaces executive manager, Dan Aldridge said.
"It offers plenty of seating, features artwork recognising our local Aboriginal heritage and hosts a pontoon for boaties and swimmers to enter the waters," Mr Aldridge said.
"It is a place we want people to enjoy for many years to come," he said.
Pedestrians and traffic on Memorial Drive are asked to exercise caution and remain alert to trucks and tradesmen entering the work site during construction.
