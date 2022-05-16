The reality of a sleepbus for our community's rough sleepers is getting closer, with the Bed Inn Bus committee having nearly reached a quarter of the amount needed to get the bus.
A fundraising concert was held on Saturday, May 7 and Bed Inn Bus founder, Terry Stanton said it was a great success.
The concert was held at the Manning Uniting Church in Taree, with Terry reporting it was so well attended some people walked away as they could not get in.
The concert raised a total of $2095.05.
"We are now only a little short of $25,000, which is 25 per cent of our target," Terry said.
The Bed Inn Bus committee always welcomes donations, and is hoping local businesses and philanthropists can help with donations to reach the target of $100,000.
As well as much needed money to get the bus, the group is always needing more helpers and/or volunteers.
For more information or to donate, contact Terry Stanton on 6553 1360 or email tez_stanton@hotmail.com.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
