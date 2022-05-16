Manning River Times

Additional $7.5 million had been allocated to the 2022-23 draft council budget

May 16 2022 - 5:00am
Council sets aside additional funding for road improvements

Improving regional and local roads is a priority for MidCoast Council for the coming financial year, mayor Claire Pontin says

