Fatal crash on highway at Middle Brother

Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Pacific Highway at Middle Brother, north of Taree on Friday, May 13.
About 12.30pm Friday, emergency services were called to the highway at Middle Brother after reports a utility travelling south left the roadway and hit a safety barrier.
Police say off-duty medical staff stopped and rendered assistance prior to the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics, however the driver - a man aged in his 50s - died at the scene.
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District attended and established a crime scene.
Police have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
