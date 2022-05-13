Forget the weather and read on....

Journalist Julia Driscoll was lucky enough to join two couples, best friends for most of their lives, when they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at a lunch at Taree Aquatic Club. Sixty years ago the Manning River Times reported on the weddings by saying: "Two popular local sportsmen were married on the weekend... The two brides are teachers at the Taree High School and the grooms are well known V S sailing enthusiasts and surf club members."