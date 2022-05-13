Forget the weather and read on....

People - that's why we become journalists because we like to talk to people and this week we've met some great ones.
Journalist Julia Driscoll was lucky enough to join two couples, best friends for most of their lives, when they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at a lunch at Taree Aquatic Club. Sixty years ago the Manning River Times reported on the weddings by saying: "Two popular local sportsmen were married on the weekend... The two brides are teachers at the Taree High School and the grooms are well known V S sailing enthusiasts and surf club members."
We learned that Biripi musician Jay Davis had been honoured posthumously at the 40th APRA Music Awards. Jay, known and well respected around the Mid Coast community for not only his music, but as being instrumental in reviving Gathang, the language of the Biripi people, died on December 22, 2021 after a battle with AL amyloidosis.
Our photographer Scott Calvin visited Manning Entertainment Centre for the final days of the dance section of the Taree and District Eisteddfod. But the eisteddfod is far from over with speech and drama, instrumental and piano sections to come and concluding with the grand concert on June 11.
And in sport, we caught up with cricketer Maitlan Brown, one of the 17 NSW Breakers contracted players for the 2022-23 season; Warren Cocksedge who won the Australian police bowls singles championship; and Wingham rugby league captain-coach Mitch Collins who was special guest on this week's On the Bench, the segment that appears on the Manning River Times Facebook page at 4pm Fridays, featuring sports journalist Mick McDonald and Group Three rugby league hall of famer, Gary Bridge.
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, Taree and Wingham fire brigades will hold open days today (Saturday); Rattletrap, featuring hot rods pre-1941 and motorbikes pre-1960 take to the beach at Crowdy Bay also today (Saturday); and tomorrow Sunday, weather permitting, Taree Antique and Classic Car Club will host a display in River Street (Taree) near Fotheringham Park to mark National Historic Motoring Heritage Day.
However, what won't be happening this weekend is any sport requiring use of council fields, with the announcement on Friday afternoon that MidCoast, Port Macquarie-Hastings and Kempsey councils had closed their fields.
Toni Bell
ACM Editor, Manning, Great Lakes and Gloucester
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
