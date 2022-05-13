Manning Great Lakes Police District Inspector Timothy Bayly says everyone must take personal responsibility for the way we interact with other road users.
Inspector Bayly was talking at the official launch of National Road Safety Week with MidCoast Council professional staff in Taree yesterday, Thursday, May 12. Road Safety Week begins Sunday, May 15.
"Operating a motor vehicle can be dangerous if due care is not taken, and we must always be aware of our surroundings," he said
"We should always practice good driver behaviours to ensure we arrive at our destinations safely."
During the event council staff and emergency services personnel took the road safety pledge.
"The pledge reminds us of behaviours we should practice and those we must avoid. It will help us Drive So Others Survive," council general manager, Adrian Panuccio said.
"The pledge is anonymous, but making that promise to yourself can be really powerful," he said.
"I'd ask every road user in our community to read and take the road safety pledge at roadsafetyweek.com.au this week."
Council road safety transport officer, Christ Dimarco encouraged road users to focus on road safety throughout this special week.
"Below the online pledge, you'll find a different theme each day, supported by short educational animations on topics like remembering the 1200 lives we lost on our roads, understanding the impact of road injury and trauma and how to choose a safe car.
"And one that's especially relevant to our community, taking care on our country roads.
"You can also publicly show your support by displaying a sticker or becoming a business supporter of National Road Safety Week."
