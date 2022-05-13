Manning River Times
What's on

16th National Historic Motoring Heritage Day on Sunday, May 15

May 13 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevor Hudson with his 1929 Stutz Black Hawk

Weather permitting, historic cars with gather in Taree's River Street, near Fotheringham Park, to mark the 16th National Historic Motoring Heritage Day on Sunday, May 15.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.