Weather permitting, historic cars with gather in Taree's River Street, near Fotheringham Park, to mark the 16th National Historic Motoring Heritage Day on Sunday, May 15.
Organised by Taree Antique and Classic Car Club, which was formed in 2020, the display was to have been held on Queen Elizabeth Park but continued wet weather has meant the display will be relocated to the stretch of River Street, beginning at 9am.
The static display will feature several Morgans, which are hand-built English cars. Among those are a Morgan Aero, of which there are about five in Australia, and the Morgan Plus 8 traditional sports car, of which there are only two in Australia, as well as the vintage three-wheeler Morgan from the 1930s.
Gary Cox, a member of the local Taree Antique and Classic Car Club, will have on show his 1981 DeLorean DMC 12, winner of the Council of Heritage Motor Clubs NSW Concours d'Elegance 2022. The DeLorean was made famous by the Back to the Future movies.
Another must-see vehicle will be a 1929 Stutz Black Hawk, which was restored by car club president Trevor Hudson. This vehicle made its debut at the TACCC inaugural show coinciding with the Krambach Cup race day at Taree in 2020.
Enthusiasts from Port Macquarie, Laurieton, the Old Holdens Club and Taree and Great Lakes historic car clubs will be attending.
The display is subject to the weather, with a club member explaining car owners are reluctant to bring their "pride and joy" out in bad weather.
