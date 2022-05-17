Tara Copp is not one for talking - she's too busy doing.
The 20-year-old leads an incredibly full life that leaves very little spare time for doing nothing.
Tara attends Dundaloo Active two days a week, cooking in the organisation's commercial kitchen, and taking part in the Dundaloo Drum Corp with Matt Zarb.
On her days away from Dundaloo, she's often undertaking some form of physical or community activity.
Tara has been a member of the Tinonee Rural Fire Brigade for the past two years, undergoing modified training with the disability group.
She attended her first call out three weeks ago for an oil spill clean up. Her role was to maintain communication on the radios.
However, she has a big goal, a dream and the reason for her wanting to join the brigade - to one day drive a fire truck.
Tara has had a long involvement with Riding for the Disabled, who she loaned her horse, Lightning Star, to. During her time with RDA, she competed at the Sydney Royal Easter Show when she was 10 years old, and has taken part in the State dressage championships.
Tara and Lightning are no longer involved with RDA. Lightning is now loaned to Horseabout Tours in Tuncurry, and Tara goes out there often to ride Lightning, her favourite activity.
Tara recently ticked off a goal on her bucket list, riding on horseback for three days in the Snowy Mountains.
When not on horseback or in a fire truck, you might find Tara on the river.
Three years ago Tara made her debut as a rower, taking part in the Taree Summer Regatta as the Manning River Rowing Club's first para-rower. Now she regularly competes in single sculls and double sculls.
She trains on the river once a week, and also regularly goes to the gym to maintain her fitness.
And if all of those aren't enough to pack into a busy week, Tara plays bass in a band at her church.
She is also looking forward to performing in the Starburst section of the 2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod, starting May 23. Starburst is a section designed to encourage participation in the performing arts by members of the community who require additional assistance, help or technology. Tara will be perform in a group with other clients of Dundaloo Active.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
