WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins will be the guest on today's On the Bench segment featuring on the Times Facebook Page.
Collins, a club junior, is in his first season as player-coach.
He'll talk all matters Group Three footy with Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge. His side is due to tackle Wauchope at Wauchope on Sunday.
On the Bench, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers from Taree, will kickoff at the usual time of 4pm today
Meanwhile Mitch Collins has made an early call and declared Forster-Tuncurry and Port Sharks as the teams to beat in this season's Group Three Rugby League competition.
The Sharks and Hawks were first round winners in the only two first round matches that went ahead last week due to field closures.
Collins motored to Tuncurry to watch the Hawks account for last season's unbeaten minor premiers, Wauchope, 46-10.
"They were pretty impressive,'' Collins said.
"AJ Davis and Riley Glover led them around and their captain-coach Nath Campbell caused plenty of trouble on the left edge. They have a big pack, too.''
On the home front the Tigers will head to Wauchope on Sunday looking to play their first competition match of the season. Wingham's game last weekend against Port City was postponed after the Wingham Complex was closed following some rain on Friday. Collins said it was a puzzling call.
"It was a bit wet on Friday, but we had two fine days after that, it would have been playable by Sunday,'' he reasoned.
RELATED: Tigers ready to start training
The Tigers will have to make a couple of forced changes to their wings for tomorrow, with Lester Andrews and Ben Cross likely to come into the side. Otherwise they'll field the same side as would have tackled the Breakers.
"We just want to have a game - and we don't really care where. It's been a long pre-season now,'' Collins said.
He added the Blues have lost personnel from last year.
"But Wauchope at Wauchope's always hard,'' he noted.
"And they've had a game together. They know where they have to improve from last week.''
Wingham' strength will be their forwards.
"We'll be looking for the forwards to cart the ball upfield and hopefully we don't make too many mistakes from there,'' Collins said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
