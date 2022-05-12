Manning River Times

Main Street, Cundletown improvement works on Saturday May 14

May 12 2022 - 9:00am
Cundle's Main Street closed for roadworks

Main Street at Cundletown will be closed this Saturday, May 14 to allow council crews to replace a damaged stormwater culvert.

Local News

