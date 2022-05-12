Cundle's Main Street closed for roadworks

Main Street at Cundletown will be closed this Saturday, May 14 to allow council crews to replace a damaged stormwater culvert.
The closures, between Queen and Else streets, takes effect from 7am for the day.
This work if part of a larger improvement project for Main Street and will be followed by asphalt works.
A detour will be in place via River Street for west-bound traffic and High Street for east-bound traffic.
Council will keep the community informed as works progress.
For updates, in real-time, please visit www.myroadinfo.com.au.
Original media release: Road works on Main Street, Cundletown - MidCoast Council (nsw.gov.au)
