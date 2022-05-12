Police ramp up patrols following break-ins at Cundletown

MANNING Great Lakes Police District acting inspector Michael Martin confirmed police would be increasing their presence in the Cundletown area following an increase in break-and-enters and steal from premises incidents in the last month.
Between April 8 and May 5 three break and enter into dwellings have been reported to police along with further incidents involving theft of or from cars.
Advertisement
Acting Inspector Martin said this is 'unusually high' for Cundletown, where River Street in particular seems to be a target area. He said one house there was broken into twice in the one night.
A lot of these incidents are opportunistic and are often carried out by juveniles- Acting Inspector Michael Martin, Manning Great Lakes Police
Acting Inspector Martin said police will be increasing what he described as 'high visibility' presence with marked vehicles while he added covert operations would also be carried out.
However, he appealed to residents to ensure their properties are secure, even when they are at home.
"A lot of these incidents are opportunistic and are often carried out by juveniles,'' he explained.
"So people must lock their valuables away. If you're in the backyard, make sure your front door is locked. Make sure your windows are secure.''
Police have advised that a large number of break and enter crimes are easily preventable.
"By introducing a number of simple and inexpensive changes to your home, you can play an active role in reducing the chances of this happening in your home," police say.
"By securing your home you significantly lower the risk of you and your family becoming victims of crime.
"Burglary can have a serious impact on families and individuals in a number of different ways. Many people often feel violated and have difficulty overcoming such experiences.
"The NSW Police Force has a number of initiatives to catch thieves. By securing your residence adequately, together we can seek to limit the impact of break and enter crimes."
Ensure you keep a detailed inventory of all valuable property. Creating an inventory involves marking your property with your name and/or driver's licence number and recording identifiers such as:
Read more on home security here
Did you know? https://www.manningrivertimes.com.au/subscribe/ not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.