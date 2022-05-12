Manning River Times

Increased police presence in Cundletown following thefts and break-and-enters

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 12 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police ramp up patrols following break-ins at Cundletown

MANNING Great Lakes Police District acting inspector Michael Martin confirmed police would be increasing their presence in the Cundletown area following an increase in break-and-enters and steal from premises incidents in the last month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.