Manning River Times

Tuncurry Water Playground project

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
May 16 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artists impression of the splash park.

Phase one of the Tuncurry Water Playground project has been given an estimated completion date.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.