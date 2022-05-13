Lansdowne Women's Soccer Club's game will be played at the Lansdowne Oval tonight Friday, May 13 commencing at 7pm.
The men's game is to be played on Saturday afternoon, May 14 at the Lansdowne Oval commencing at 1pm. However, the games time may be changed and if this happens, players and the community will be informed.
It would be good if the community would go along to the games and support the players.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club finally had clear weather last weekend for its weekend outing, resulting in a sizeable number of fish weighed in on the Sunday.
Philip Minett caught one tuna weighing 4.245kg and one flathead weighing 0.310kg
Jolene Minett caught one flathead weighing 0.305kg
Steve Henry caught five flathead with a total weight of 1.484kg with the largest flathead weighing 0.505kg
Lee Shaw caught one luderick weighing 0.291kg.
This Saturday evening the fishing club's fundraising raffles at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club comprise 10 seafood trays, five seafood vouchers, 15 meat trays and the club's $40 supporters tray.
Their monthly bucket prize for May is a handmade coffee table, to be drawn at the end of May.
The fishing club pairs bowls will be played this Saturday, May 14 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. They have a full green of 28 players and play starts at 9.30am.
The very popular monthly country music day at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club will be held on Sunday, May 15 from 11am to 4pm. You can contact Jennie on 0431 347 772 or the club on 6556 7280 for further information.
The club opens at 11am. The club bistro opens at noon. Tea and coffee are available.
Azaar Simmons is in the process of organising yoga at the Upper Lansdowne Hall.
There have been a number of people interested, but it is not possible to set up a time that meets the needs for everyone. At this stage she is aiming for a Wednesday evening in the first instance and then if there are enough people interested, she will also look at setting up a daytime class or similar.
If anyone is interested, you can contact Azaar on her Facebook page.
The trivia evening which was held at the Upper Lansdowne Hall recently raised $2114.80 for the Northern Rivers flood appeal.
It was a great evening with lots of fun and laughter while fundraising for a great cause
The team who won was called A I, comprising of Julian and Pieta Liang, Sue and Phil Sutton, Ian Turrier, Sue Brook, Sarah Turrier and Gareth Evans.
Mel Lonergan and Meryl Clarke won the MasterChef challenge.
Lansdowne Public School students will be participating in the Premier's Spelling Bee this term.
Students can access the word list in their classrooms, or parents can access them on the Premier's Spelling Bee website. Due to copyright reasons, the school cannot publish the password in our newsletter, however students can ask their teacher for it, or parents can call the office and it can be given to you.
Two Stage Two students and Two Stage Three students will be selected to represent the school at the regional spelling bee.
The Upper Lansdowne Social Craft Group will hold its annual Biggest Morning Tea held at the Upper Lansdowne Hall on Thursday, May 26.
The event will run from 10am till noon, $5 entry per person. Purchase a mug for those endless cuppas, purchase some raffle tickets, look over the stall packed with trash and treasure and go in the guessing competition. You might also win a lucky door prize.
At 11.15am there will be the auction commences for 11 quilts.
Lansdowne lady Val Archer will be hosting a Biggest Morning Tea at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Friday, May 27 and is inviting everyone to attend and raise funds for this very worthwhile cause and support those impacted by cancer.
The morning tea will commence at 11am. Please bring along a plate for morning tea to share. Entry is $20 per person which covers endless cups of tea and coffee, lucky door prizes, games with lots of good prizes such as craft items and plants and a lot more.
It will be a fun time so please come along. RSVP by Thursday, May 26 (optional) phone 0457 190 770.
