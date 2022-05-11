Celebrating 120 years of marriage

Two couples, best friends for most of their lives and married only one day apart, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversaries together on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
The champagne was flowing at the Taree Aquatic Club as Don and Barbara Hinten, and John and Margaret Pryor got together with family and friends for lunch.
May 11 marked Don and Barbara's anniversary, while Margaret and John were married on May 12.
Don and John are born and bred Taree locals, while Margaret and Barbara moved to the area as young "innocent" teachers, Margaret from Orange and Barbara from Mona Vale in Sydney.
Margaret met John, and introduced Barbara to Don, and the foursome have been firm friends ever since.
Both couples were married in Sydney, Don and Barbara at the Presbyterian church in Mona Vale, and Margaret and John at St Stephens Presbyterian Church on Macquarie Street, Sydney the next day.
Margaret and John were guests at the other couple's wedding.
"But after their wedding I had to be back at Chatswood before midnight, my mother said, so I could finish the wedding cake. And John went on to a pub somewhere in Sydney with the boys," Margaret said.
Don and Barbara honeymooned in the Blue Mountains, while John and Margaret stayed in Sydney for their honeymoon.
Children naturally followed, with Don and Barbara having two boys, who still live in the Manning Valley, and John and Margaret four children, who live in Perth, Queensland, Sydney and Old Bar. Between the four of them they have 15 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The children grew up together in each others' company, with both of their eldest boys becoming "great mates".
The foursome still spend a lot of time together. They are frequently at the Aquatic Club where Don is a life member, or at Old Bar Surf Club, another of their old haunts.
"And we get together quite often for scones and coffee," John said.
When asked what their secret was to reaching the big milestone, John and Margaret agreed that each being able to do their own things, individually, was crucial.
"And we don't argue over money," John said.
Don and Barbara said although they liked to do most things together, time off to do their own thing was also important.
"Occasionally I had to go to Sydney and watch the football and Barbara wasn't allowed to come!" Don laughed, with the other three joining in.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
