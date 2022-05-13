TAREE Wildcats had their first training run on a football field this week since mid-February.
The Wildcats have been forced to find alternate venues while Omaru Park has been closed due to the ongoing problems caused by continued wet weather.
"It was good to finally get on there,'' coach Shannon Hall said.
"That's a positive and hopefully we can move forward from here.''
Taree played their first home game of the Coastal Premier League season last week at Omaru. However, it wasn't a happy home coming as competition hot shots Coffs United put 10 unanswered goals on the Willdcats.
"That was a wake-up call for us,'' Hall said.
"The players know the effort and commitment that's required to play in this competition now. They know they have to turn up to training and work hard.''
He said the turnout for training was 'good enough' this week.
"We're having a few problems with COVID again, a couple of the boys from Port Macquarie couldn't get down here,'' Hall explained.
The Wildcats are due to meet Coffs Harbour based Northern Storm at Korora on Saturday, although Hall said the match could be in doubt due to the rain the northern region has copped this week. At this late stage Hall said it is unlikely the game would be transferred to a synthetic pitch.
Hall will check his COVID casualties before settling on his lineup while Jackson Witts is unavailable. However, Kyle Brady should be right to play his first game of the season after recovering from injury.
Hall hopes the game will go ahead, as Taree already has a postponed match against Coffs Harbour Tigers to arrange.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
