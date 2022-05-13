Manning River Times

Taree Wildcats play season's first home game

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 13 2022 - 2:00am
Taree Wildcats hope Kyle Brady will be right to play his first game of the season if the match against Northern Storm goes ahead on Saturday.

TAREE Wildcats had their first training run on a football field this week since mid-February.

