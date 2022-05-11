MidCoast Council is seeking feedback from the community on its draft Disability Inclusion Action Plan 2022-26.
The plan was drafted with assistance from the community who provided valuable input by completing a survey and participating in focus groups
This has helped council to identify barriers to inclusion as well as potential solutions, MidCoast Council libraries and community services manager, Chris Jones said.
Council has specifically sought the input of people living with a disability, Mr Jones said.
Comment on the plan can be made until Wednesday, June 8.
The plan will also help us seek appropriate funding and support to improve inclusion across the Mid-Coast.- MidCoast Council Libraries and community services manager, Chris Jones
"This plan is important because it will help guide decisions about how the Mid Coast should look and feel for people living with disability as well as their friends, families, carers, and service providers.
"The plan will also help us seek appropriate funding and support to improve inclusion across the Mid-Coast."
The draft plan can be viewed online at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au where there also is an opportunity to provide feedback.
Contact council on 7955 7733 or email Community@MidCoast.nsw.gov.au for an alternative way of accessing the plan and commenting.
