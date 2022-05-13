Manning Net: guest speaker raises awareness for melanoma

next Manning Net gathering is being held at Wingham Services Club on Thursday, May 26.
The special guest speaker this month is Maura Luxford, who hails from Kempsey.
Maura is currently manager of TAFE Services for Hastings, Macleay and MidCoast-North Region. However, that will not be her topic when she joins Manning Net this month.
Maura is passionate about working in and developing capabilities through connectedness and social inclusivity in all sectors of community. In her TAFE position she says, "I thrive on collaborating with teams to find simple solutions to complex community issues."
Maura lost her daughter Hanna to melanoma in 2008 and has since been dedicated to raising awareness, and funding to fight the disease - the most prevalent form of cancer in young Australians.
She has twice trekked from Kempsey to Melbourne's Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre where Hanna was treated - once by bicycle and once on horseback. Along the way she called at many locations to spread her message of awareness and to raise funds to present to the centre.
Her dedication in all aspects of her life has seen her receive many awards of recognition and appreciation.
In response to the invitation to speak to Manning Net, Maura said, "I feel like the 'adopted daughter' of the Manning Valley, in my mind it's like the authenticity of the Macleay but on steroids!"
Special Event note: over the three meetings from April-June, raffle tickets will be sold for the delightful image three, created and gifted to The Manning Net by Stephen Michael King. Proceeds will be donated to a charity nominated by Stephen. See the details at www.manningnet.org/special-event.
The evening starts at 6.30pm and the cost is $30, which includes a two course meal with complimentary tea and coffee after the meal.
RSVP by 10am on Monday. May 23. RSVP by phone to Ruth Brown 6553 9877, Susan Ryan 6553 5150 or Marilyn Thomas 6551 3416. You can also RSVP by replying to this email, or via the form on our web site contact page at www.manningnet.org/contact.
