Jay Davis honoured at APRA Awards in Melbourne

Biripi musician Jay Davis was honoured posthumously at the 40th APRA Music Awards at Melbourne Town Hall on May 3, 2022.
A mix of Australian songwriters and industry gathered to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the APRA Music Awards at Melbourne Town Hall on May 3, 2022.
The national event brings together the who's who of the Australian music industry, recognising the talented songwriters and music publishers that have achieved outstanding success across 15 categories in the past year.
During the awards, there is a section that honours the musical contribution of those who have passed in the last 12 months.
Jay, known and well respected around the Mid Coast community for not only his music, but as being instrumental in reviving Gathang, the language of the Biripi people, died on December 22, 2021 after a battle with AL amyloidosis.
Jacob Ridgeway, manager of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office at APRA AMCOS worked with Jay as a musician and artist mentor.
"The musical works Uncle Jay contributed to while he was with us were crucial from a traditional and contemporary standpoint," Jacob said.
"His legacy through music and culture will be seen, heard and felt through generations in our First Nations Mid North Coast communities."
Jay's partner, Danielle Donnelly said having Jay included in the APRA Awards night was a big honour.
"He would have been so proud of himself, and rightly so," Jay's partner, Danielle Donnelly said.
