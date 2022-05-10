Manning River Times

Jay Davis honoured at APRA Awards in Melbourne

May 10 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay Davis as he appeared on screen at the 40th APRA Awards in Melbourne. Photo supplied

Biripi musician Jay Davis was honoured posthumously at the 40th APRA Music Awards at Melbourne Town Hall on May 3, 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.