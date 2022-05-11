Manning River Times

According to MidCoast Council the platform is beyond repair and has become a public safety concern

May 11 2022 - 9:00am
Image MidCoast Council

After falling into disrepair, the viewing platform at Winda Woppa Reserve Lagoon, in the Tea Gardens-Hawks Nest area, will be removed later this week.

