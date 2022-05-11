Manning River Times

Minister for Education visits Wingham Preschool

May 11 2022 - 6:00am
Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell with staff and children at Wingham Preschool. Photo supplied

Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning NSW, Sarah Mitchell, visited Wingham Preschool on Wednesday, May 4.

