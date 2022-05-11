Minister for Education visits Wingham Preschool

Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning NSW, Sarah Mitchell, visited Wingham Preschool on Wednesday, May 4.
Wingham Preschool and Flying Fox Mobile Preschool were successful in gaining two $10,000 community grants to support participation and access for children experiencing vulnerability and disadvantage.
Advertisement
The granst will be used for training for educators, and resources for families, for example, school bags with items required to start preschool, bus travel costs.
The initiatives will promote educational access for Aboriginal children and children from low income families, as well as improving educational experiences and outcomes for those children attending the preschools.
The children at the preschool were excited about giving a card with drawings and photographs of what they do at preschool to the minister. Ms Mitchell thoroughly enjoyed listening to the children as they pointed out to her the pictures they had drawn on her card.
Wingham Preschool gave positive feedback to Ms Mitchell about the Wingham PlayStrong Playgroup that families access at the Anglican Church Hall on Thursdays from 9am to 11am.
"The community is excited about the new playgroup room project at Wingham Preschool that will be finished in January 2023," a spokesperson from Wingham Preschool said.
The new 'Start Strong Capital Works' project has commenced at Wingham Preschool and will be completed in January 2023. A new additional classroom will be provided to meet the increasing demand for preschool places at the preschool.
"Our community is looking forward to the completion of the Start Strong capital works project which will not only provide a beautiful new classroom providing additional places for children, but a storage, meeting and administrative facility for Flying Fox Mobile Preschool and a home for Wingham PlayStrong Playgroup," the spokesperson said.
"Without the support from the NSW government, and Sarah Mitchell's team, these initiatives would not be available to the Wingham community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.