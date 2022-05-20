Welcome to the world, Brooklyn

James and Krystle Adams of Taree are proud to announce the arrival of their fifth child.
Son Brooklyn Hunter Adams was born on May 2, weighing 3.23 kilograms. He is a brother for Jackson, Lachlan, Chloe and Bella.
Proud grandmother is Sheryl Rumbel of Dungog.
