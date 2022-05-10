Manning River Times

Regional school alumni events inspire next generation in Mid-Coast

May 10 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo

The State government has announced funding to enable former secondary school students to return to their roots, and at the same time inspire the next generation of school leavers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.