The State government has announced funding to enable former secondary school students to return to their roots, and at the same time inspire the next generation of school leavers.
The $100,000 Regional School Alumni Events Program will give schools the opportunity to apply for funding of up to $2000 to facilitate running an alumni event.
The initiative could help secondary schools across the Mid Coast region to hold events like breakfasts or afternoon teas where former students talk about their school days and what they've achieved since leaving.
The program has been designed to provide regional youth with improved skills and knowledge to navigate pathways into training, work and further education.
This is an exciting opportunity for school students to hear from former students who have already walked the path to further training, work and education.- Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead
"This could cover catering, venue hire, presenter gifts, teacher release, administration and any other costs involved in running a successful event," Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said.
Applications are now open and close on September 30 to enable events to be held until November 30.
The program is open to all government and registered non-government secondary schools in regional NSW. For more information, or to submit a proposal go to: www.nsw.gov.au/AlumniEvents.
