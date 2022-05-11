Manning River Times
Meet the candidates for Lyne

May 11 2022 - 7:00am
Candidates Joel Putland, Alex Simpson, Steve Attkins and Dr David Gillespie at the ballot draw in Taree.

As part of our coverage of the May 21 federal election, 2BOB Radio extends an invitation to the community to their Meet the Candidates evening in the Manning Entertainment Centre at 7pm this Thursday May 12.

