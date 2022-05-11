Meet the candidates for Lyne

As part of our coverage of the May 21 federal election, 2BOB Radio extends an invitation to the community to their Meet the Candidates evening in the Manning Entertainment Centre at 7pm this Thursday May 12.
All eight nominating candidates for the Lyne electorate have been invited to participate.
Admission is free and candidates will have an opportunity to address the audience with their reasons for seeking election, answer set questions put to them and then take questions from the audience.
2BOB will be recording the Meet the Candidates evening for later broadcast and streaming.
